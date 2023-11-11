SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Kamateros scores 21 off Vanderbilt bench, leads Commodores past South Carolina Upstate 74-67

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE — Tasos Kamateros came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 14 points in the final seven minutes to help Vanderbilt hold off South Carolina Upstate, 74-67 in a non-conference game on Friday night.

The senior transfer from South Dakota hit 7 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 5 from distance to lead the Commodores with 21 points.

Miguel Ayesa's layup with 11:24 left gave South Carolina Upstate a 42-41 lead, but Ezra Manjon answered with back-to-back layups, Evan Taylor drilled a 3 and Manjon added two free throws to put Vanderbilt on top, 50-42. Kamateros hit three straight 3s to put Vanderbilt up by 10 points with 5:38 left. His fourth 3, with 1:28 to play, gave them a 69-57 lead.

Manjon hit 4 of 6 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Vandy (1-1). Paul Lewis was 5-for-5 from the foul line and finished with 10 points while the Commodores shot 22 of 24 from the charity stripe as a squad. Vanderbilt held a decided advantage on the boards, outrebounding SC Upstate 39-20.

Trae Broadnax and Ayesa each finished with 17 points to lead the Spartans (0-2).

