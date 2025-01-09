No. 11 Kansas shuts down Arizona State in 2nd half to win 74-55

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Zeke Mayo scored 23 points and No. 11 Kansas held Arizona State to 13 in the second half of a 74-55 victory Wednesday night.

Hunter Dickinson added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Jayhawks (11-3, 2-1 Big 12), who started the second period with a 20-3 spurt that turned a six-point deficit into an 11-point lead at the second media timeout.

Kansas outscored the Sun Devils 38-13 after halftime.

Arizona State (10-4, 1-2) didn't score its 10th point of the half until 3:09 remained. ASU was led by Alston Mason with 19 points. BJ Freeman had 10, and Jayden Quaintance added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Takeaways

Arizona State: The Sun Devils clearly missed co-leading scorer Joson Sanon and his 13.5 points per game. Down a player, and with Freeman picking up his fourth foul with 12:32 left, they had trouble handling Kansas’ press for most of the second half.

Kansas: The Jayhawks lost their previous home game to West Virginia, but haven’t dropped consecutive home games since losing four straight in 1988-89 as part of a seven-game losing streak in Roy Williams’ first season as coach.

Key moment

Kansas trailed 42-36 at halftime, but Dickinson took a pass from Dajuan Harris and threw down a thunderous dunk over Quaintance to tie the score early in the second half. Quaintance picked up the foul and Dickinson’s free throw gave Kansas its first lead since the 8:24 mark of the first half. It was part of an 11-0 run to start the period.

Kansas forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Arizona State, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Key stat

Arizona State, which shot 46.7% in the first half, including 5 of 13 from 3-point territory, shot just 21.7% in the second half, including 1 of 11 from long range.

Up next

Arizona State returns home Saturday to face Baylor, while Kansas visits Cincinnati.