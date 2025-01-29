No. 11 Kansas plays without injured guard Dajuan Harris Jr for first time in nearly 5 years vs UCF

LAWRENCE, Kan. — No. 11 Kansas played without Dajuan Harris Jr. for the first time in nearly five years on Tuesday night against UCF after the senior guard, who helped the Jayhawks to a national championship as a sophomore, tweaked his ankle in practice.

The Jayhawks did get some positive injury news, though. KJ Adams was available for the first time since hurting his shoulder in a loss to Iowa State on Jan. 15. He had missed the past three games but practiced Monday and was cleared to play.

Harris has played in 159 games and started the last 98, tied for the seventh-longest streak at Kansas, and his 4,688 minutes played are second only to Danny Manning in school history. Harris has scored 1,078 points and has 786 assists, and he needs just 19 more to pass Jacque Vaughn for No. 2 on the career list behind Aaron Miles.

The only player to have played more games for Kansas is Mitch Lightfoot, who played in 168. Depending on how many games Harris misses, he could surpass that by the end of the regular season or in the Big 12 or NCAA tournaments.