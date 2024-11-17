No. 1 Kansas beats Oakland 78-57 as Storr scores 16 off the bench

LAWRENCE, Kan. — AJ Storr had a season-high 16 points off the bench and three starters also reached double figures as No. 1 Kansas easily handled Oakland 78-57 on Saturday.

KJ Adams scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half, Rylan Griffen added 11 and Hunter Dickinson finished with 10. Dickinson led the Jayhawks with nine rebounds.

Kansas (4-0) pulled away methodically in the first half, leading by 22 at halftime. The Grizzlies never got closer than 18 in the second half. Kansas played the final 4:32 with only reserves in the game.

Allen Mukeba led Oakland (1-3) with 19 points, and Tuburu Naivalurua added 12.

Oakland struggled from 3-point range, shooting 6 of 23 (27%), and was woeful at the free-throw line (3 for 12).

Takeaways

Oakland: The Grizzlies were no match for Kansas inside during the first half, when the game was decided. They were outrebounded 20-12 and outscored 26-14 in the paint.

Kansas: The Jayhawks have too much depth for a mid-major program like Oakland to overcome. The Jayhawks got points from 11 players. They had 36 bench points, compared to 17 for Oakland.

Kansas guard Rylan Griffen (6) scores a 3-point basket as Oakland forward Allen Mukeba (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. Credit: AP/Colin E. Braley

Key moments

Dickinson hit a floater in the lane at the 4:37 mark of the first half to give Kansas a 34-17 cushion. Griffen made a baseline 3 just before the buzzer, and the Jayhawks took a 46-24 lead into the locker room.

Key stats

DaJuan Harris scored only two points in 23 minutes, but he had six assists and just one turnover. He was tenacious on defense, with four steals — including three in the first few minutes of the second half when Kansas eliminated any thoughts of an Oakland comeback.

Up next

Oakland returns home to face Eastern Michigan on Thursday. Kansas hosts UNC-Wilmington on Wednesday.