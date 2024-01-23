Fourth-ranked Kansas State women rally for 13th win in a row, 58-55 over No. 13 Baylor

WACO, Texas — Eliza Maupin, Gabby Gregory and Serena Sund3ll each had 16 points and fourth-ranked Kansas State, playing without injured standout center Ayoka Lee, rallied late to extend its winning streak to 13 games with a 58-55 victory over 13th-ranked Baylor on Monday night.

With Baylor trying for a game-tying shot at the end, Jaelyn Glenn blocked a game-ending 3-point attempt by Dre'Una Edwards.

The Wildcats (19-1, 8-0 Big 12) had moved up three spots in the new Associated Press poll earlier Monday for their highest ranking since 2003. Plagued by turnovers, they trailed by 13 before halftime and hadn't trailed since the game's first two minutes before Maupin's 3-pointer with 7:19 left.

Bella Fontleroy had 12 points and Edwards had 11 for Baylor (15-3, 4-3), which lost at home for the first time this season. The Bears had been 10-0, including their first three games in the new Foster Pavilion.

Aijha Blackwell had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears, but her layup with 4:34 left for a 55-52 lead was their last points before missing their last seven shots. Sundell's layup with 3:27 left put Kansas State ahead to stay.

Lee missed her second game since an MRI revealed a fracture in her ankle, and she had surgery Friday that is expected to keep her out until at least the second half of February.

BIG PICTURE

A gutsy performance on the road for Kansas State, which at one point before halftime had seven turnovers over a span of nine possessions. Baylor missed a chance to join UConn as the only teams with five wins this season against Top 25 opponents. The Bears have lost three of four since a 14-0 start.

GETTING PHYSICAL

Kansas State was within 44-41 after Sundell’s free throw with 3:15 left in the third quarter. That came after an intentional foul by Fontleroy. Sarah Andrews missed a 3-pointer and Fontleroy was on the floor with the ball under her when Brylee Glenn reached in and was shoved by the Baylor player. Officials called the intentional foul after a replay review.

UP NEXT

Kansas State is home Saturday against BYU.

Baylor plays at Oklahoma State on Sunday.