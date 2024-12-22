Poindexter scores 23, Sundell adds double-double and No. 13 Kansas State women top Cincinnati 76-59

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Temira Poindexter scored 23 points, Serena Sundell added 11 points and 11 assists, and No. 13 Kansas State defeated Cincinnati 76-59 in a Big 12 opener on Sunday.

The Wildcats (13-1) led for the final 32 minutes of play, but it took a 16-0 run in the third quarter to put the game in hand. Poindexter hit two 3-pointers and two layups and the Wildcats made seven of nine shots in the burst that gave them a 55-25 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left in the period.

A'riel Jackson scored 11 of Cincinnati's final 13 points of the third quarter to pull the Bearcats within 57-38 by the end of the period. Cincinnati scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter but did not get within single digits.

Jaelyn Glenn scored 11 points and Ayoka Lee had 10 for Kansas State, which had 27 assists on 29 baskets and shot 50% for the game.

Coming in, the Wildcats were No. 1 in the nation with 22.9 assists per game.

Reserve Chloe Mann scored 13 points and Jackson finished with 11 for Cincinnati (8-3), which shot 31% for the game.

Kansas State sputtered in the first quarter and the Wildcats led only 14-8 after one period. They broke loose for 22 points in the second quarter, helped in large part by going 7 for 11 from the free-throw line. Kansas State led 36-24 at the half.

Kansas State has won eight consecutive games.