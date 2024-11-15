Ayoka Lee scores 28 in just 16 minutes as No. 20 Kansas State cruises past Creighton, 86-68
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ayoka Lee scored 28 points in just 16 minutes due to foul trouble, and No. 10 Kansas State rolled to an 86-68 victory over Creighton on Thursday night.
Temira Poindexter and Serena Sundell added 12 points apiece, and Kennedy Taylor scored 10 off the bench for the Wildcats (3-0).
Kennedy Townsend had a career-high 16 points, and Morgan Maly finished with 15 for the Bluejays (1-2). But Lauren Jensen, the nation's leading scorer, was held to just nine on 4-for-11 shooting.
Jaelyn Glenn got the Wildcats going with two early 3-pointers, but the rest of the first half was dominated by Lee, whose ability to get easy baskets in the paint allowed Kansas State to roar to a 39-23 halftime lead.
Jensen, who had 32 points in the Bluejays' win over Drake on Monday, picked up two fouls before taking a shot. Her first attempt came in the closing seconds of the first quarter, and she did not score until the second.
Takeaways
Creighton: The Bluejays were unprepared — or unable — to stop Lee from getting the ball in the post. She was 8 of 11 from the floor in the first half.
Kansas State: Lee was the star, but the backcourt also shined for the Wildcats, dishing out 24 assists on 36 made field goals.
Key moment
Zyanna Walker hit a 3-pointer and scored on a fast break early in the second half, when Creighton was threatening to make it a game. The Wildcats quickly extended their lead to 20 and coasted from there.
Key stat
8 — Kansas State only had eight turnovers in the game.
Up next
Creighton plays No. 20 Nebraska on Nov. 22, and Kansas State faces Little Rock on Monday night.