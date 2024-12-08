SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Taryn Sides hits 5 3s, scores 19 to help No. 13 Kansas State beat Texas A&M 89-50

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Taryn Sides made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points off the bench, Zyanna Walker scored a career-high 17 and No. 13 Kansas State beat Texas A&M 89-50 Sunday.

Sides tied her career high with seven rebounds and had six assists. Serena Sundell added 16 points and five assists for Kansas State (10-1) and Jaelyn Glenn scored 12.

The Wildcats have won five games in a row since a 73-62 loss to then-No. 13 Duke on Nov. 25 at the Ball Dawgs Classic.

Texas A&M (5-5) has lost 18 consecutive games against ranked opponents, dating to an 80-70 win over then-No. 16 Tennessee on Feb. 14, 2021.

Temira Poindexter hit a 3-pointer with 5:20 left in the first quarter that gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 7-5. After Aicha Coulibaly made 1 of 2 free throws on the other end, Poindexter and Sides hit 3s 30 seconds apart to cap a 17-2 run and Walker's jumper as time expired gave Kansas State a 26-10 lead.

The Aggies shot just 26.7% from the field and had two more turnovers (10) than made field goals (eight on 30 attempts) in the first half.

Couibaly led Texas A&M with 12 points.

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee, the preseason Big 12 player of the year, left the game after she was called for her second personal foul with 6:48 left in the first quarter and didn't return until the second half. The program's all-time leading scorer with 2,342 career points scored a season-low six in 10 minutes of action on Sunday.

