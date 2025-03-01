Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson out for season with wrist injury, coach says

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson will miss the rest of the season because of a wrist injury, coach Mark Pope announced Saturday after the Wildcats' 94-78 loss to No. 1 Auburn.

Robinson, one of Kentucky's top scorers (13.0 ppg), sat out on Saturday and missed four of the team's last five games. He had seven points in 12 minutes on Wednesday in an 83-82 win over Oklahoma.

Pope said Robinson will have surgery on the wrist this week.

“He just wanted so badly to play that he rehabbed it and had an injection to try and make it functional,” Pope said. “He was doing okay and then went down in the first half at Oklahoma. There’s just no way he’s going to play.”

Pope said recovery is expected to take three months.