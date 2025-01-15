Robinson scores 22 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky over No. 11 Texas A&M, 81-69

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jaxson Robinson scored 22 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to an 81-69 victory over 11th-ranked Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Robinson made five of Kentucky’s nine 3-pointers, including four in the first half as the Wildcats (14-3, 3-1 SEC) improved to 5-0 against ranked opponents this season.

Andrew Carr added 13 points and Otega Oweh finished with 11 for Kentucky.

Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies (13-4, 2-2) with 21 points, followed by Pharrel Payne with 15 and Manny Obaseki with 12.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: Leading scorer Wade Taylor IV (15.7 points per game) missed his third straight game because of an undisclosed injury. Without Taylor, the Aggies have lost two of their past three games, both to ranked opponents.

Kentucky: The Wildcats remained undefeated at home this season (11-0) and had 19 assists on 24 made field goals.

Key moment

Robinson sank a 3-pointer to end the first half, giving Kentucky a 35-32 halftime lead. The Wildcats then opened the second half with an 8-0 burst, capped by another 3-pointer by Robinson that made it 43-32.

Kentucky's Otega Oweh (00) shoots while pressured from behind by Texas A&M's Solomon Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Credit: AP/James Crisp

Key stat

Texas A&M entered the contest averaging 17 offensive rebounds per game and managed just 11 against the Wildcats. The Aggies were outrebounded (39-30) for just the third time this season.

Up next

Kentucky hosts No. 4 Alabama on Saturday. Texas A&M hosts LSU on Saturday.