La Salle plays Rhode Island after Nickelberry's 21-point performance

Rhode Island Rams (5-9, 1-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (6-8, 0-1 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Rhode Island Rams after Josh Nickelberry scored 21 points in La Salle's 80-67 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Explorers are 4-3 in home games. La Salle allows 73.2 points and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Rams have gone 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks ninth in the A-10 allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Explorers and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 13.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Explorers. Nickelberry is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 5.1 points for the Rams. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.