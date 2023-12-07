Hidalgo scores 26 points in No. 14 Notre Dame women's rout of 96-42 Lafayette

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points, Maddy Westbeld had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Notre Dame dismantled Lafayette 96-42 on Wednesday night.

Hidalgo, a freshman guard, is the sixth leading scorer in the nation, averaging 23.3 points per game coming in. She also had six rebounds and four assists. Kylee Watson added 14, Natalija Marshall had 12 and Anna DeWolfe scored 10 for Notre Dame (7-1).

Halee Smith led Lafayette (4-5) with 10 points.

The Fighting Irish led by 15 at halftime then broke the game wide open with a dominant third quarter in which they outscored the Leopards 28-8. Near the end of a 12-0 run, Becky Obinma blocked a short jumper and came through the block on the dribble to lead a delayed fast break. She was rewarded by scoring a bucket at the Notre Dame end of the floor. Obinma finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Notre Dame led 66-31 heading to a 30-point fourth quarter in which the Irish made eight of their last 10 shots. Notre Dame shot 57% and had a 27-1 advantage in points off turnovers. The Irish led in rebounding 48-23.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Hidalgo scored seven points in a 14-0 run that pushed the lead to 85-35.

Although the Fighting Irish never trailed, their lead was only three points midway through the first quarter before closing the period with an 8-2 run in which Westbeld scored four points. Notre Dame continued to increase its lead in small increments in the second quarter. Hidalgo finished the half with 12 points, most coming on a personal 8-2 run that helped push the Notre Dame lead to 14 points on the way to a 38-23 lead at halftime.

Notre Dame has 1 1/2 weeks off before a Dec. 17 home game against Purdue.

