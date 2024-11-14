Carlton, Holle score 15 apiece to lead No. 4 Texas to a 95-58 win over Lamar

AUSTIN, Texas — Freshman Justice Carlton and senior Shay Holle each scored 15 points and No. 4 Texas defeated Lamar 95-58 Wednesday night.

Holle converted 3 of 4 3-point attempts. Carlton added three steals.

Madison Booker of Texas (2-0), an AP preseason All-American, missed the game with a sore hamstring and her status is day-to-day.

Freshman Jordan Lee started in place of Booker and scored 12 points. Bryanna Preston, also a freshman, added nine points, four assists and two steals.

Point guard Rori Harmon finished with eight points, eight assists and five steals in 18 minutes. Harmon, who missed the final 26 games last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, limped off the court in the third quarter after tweaking her ankle. She later returned to the game.

Akasha Davis led Lamar (1-1) with 14 points. Sabria Dean scored 13.

Takeaways

Lamar: The Cardinals, defending Southland Conference regular-season champions, trailed Texas 51-14 at halftime. The Cardinals matched the Longhorns' 44 points in the second half.

Texas forward Justice Carlton, left, fights for a rebound with Lamar guard Teni Kuyinu, right, during the second half an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 95-58. Credit: AP/Michael Thomas

Texas: Laila Phelia, an all-Big Ten guard at Michigan last season, made her debut for Texas. She had eight points in 21 minutes as a reserve. Phelia averaged nearly 17 points last season.

Key moment

Texas outscored Lamar 20-3 during the final 7:12 of the first quarter. The Cardinals made only three free throws during the span. The Longhorns, using full-court defensive pressure, coaxed 10 turnovers in the quarter, seven of them steals. Harmon made four of the steals.

Key stat

Lamar committed 22 turnovers in the first half, allowing Texas to take a 51-14 lead at the break. The Longhorns made 14 steals in the half.

Up next

Lamar plays at SMU on Nov. 22, and Texas is at DePaul on Sunday.