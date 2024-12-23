Tae Davis scores 24 to lead Notre Dame to 91-62 victory over Le Moyne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Tae Davis scored 24 points — 12 in each half — and Notre Dame breezed to a 91-62 victory over Le Moyne on Sunday night.

Davis made 6 of 10 shots from the floor and 12 of 14 free throws for the Fighting Irish (7-5), who improved to 6-1 at home. He added six rebounds.

Braeden Shrewsberry totaled 16 points and Logan Imes scored 11 off the bench for Notre Dame.

Dwayne Koroma led the Dolphins (5-9) with 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting. He grabbed eight rebounds. Robby Carmody made all eight of his free throws and scored 13. AJ Dancler scored 10.

Shrewsberry joined Davis with 12 points by halftime as Notre Dame took a 49-30 lead into intermission. Davis made two free throws to open the scoring and followed with a three-point play as the Fighting Irish jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never trailed. Koroma accounted for half of the Dolphins' first-half points on 6-for-7 shooting.

Davis scored the first four points for the Irish in the second half and Kebba Njie followed with a 3-pointer to push their lead to 25 in less than two minutes.

Notre Dame shot 48% overall, made 9 of 24 from distance (38%) and 26 of 32 free throws (81%). Le Moyne shot 37%, made 7 of 26 from distance and 13 of 16 foul shots.

Notre Dame is idle until New Year's Eve when it travels to play Georgia Tech in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. Le Moyne travels to play Niagara on Sunday.

