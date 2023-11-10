Leger-Walker scores 26 points, leads No. 24 Washington State women past Gonzaga 77-72 in OT

PULLMAN, Wash. — Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 26 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and No. 24 Washington State turned back Gonzaga 77-72 on Thursday night.

The Cougars (2-0) made 4 of 6 shots with a 3-pointer and free throw in the extra period while Gonzaga was limited to Kaylynne Truong's free throws and 3. The Bulldogs (1-1) were 1 of 7.

Truong hit a 25-foot at the buzzer to force overtime.

WSU opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run for the biggest lead of the game, 53-43. Kaylynne Truong and her twin sister combined for six-straight points for a 62-61 Gonzaga lead with less than 30 seconds to go. Leger-Walker scored the last six points for WSU, with her free throws with six seconds to go making it 67-64.

Astera Tuhina scored 15 points with a clutch 3 in OT for Washington State, which had 24 turnovers, and Eleonora Villa had 12 points. Beyonce Bea had 11 rebounds as the Cougars had a 45-32 advantage on the boards.

Kaylynne Truong had 22 for Gonzaga, Yvonne Ejim had 18 but fouled out with 5 1/2 minutes to play, and Kayleigh Truong had 13. The Bulldogs had 18 turnovers and only got four points from the bench.

