Josh Uduje, Robert Vaihola lead San Jose State past Lincoln University (CA) 117-80

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Josh Uduje scored 21 and Robert Vaihola posted a double-double to help San Jose State beat Lincoln University (CA) 117-80 on Monday night.

Uduje made 8 of 13 shots and all five of his free throws for the Spartans (5-6). Vaihola totaled 17 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Donovan Yap Jr. and Sadraque NgaNga added 16 points apiece.

Reserve Joshua Russ had 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting from 3-point range to lead the Oaklanders. Elijah Williams had 17 points. Claude McKesey and Laolu Kalejaiye both scored 15.

Uduje had 14 points to help the Spartans take a 57-47 lead into halftime.

Lincoln closed within six early in the second half before San Jose State used a 17-0 run to pull away.

The Spartans will host Cal Poly on Saturday.

_