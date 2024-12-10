SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Josh Uduje, Robert Vaihola lead San Jose State past Lincoln University (CA) 117-80

By The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Josh Uduje scored 21 and Robert Vaihola posted a double-double to help San Jose State beat Lincoln University (CA) 117-80 on Monday night.

Uduje made 8 of 13 shots and all five of his free throws for the Spartans (5-6). Vaihola totaled 17 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Donovan Yap Jr. and Sadraque NgaNga added 16 points apiece.

Reserve Joshua Russ had 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting from 3-point range to lead the Oaklanders. Elijah Williams had 17 points. Claude McKesey and Laolu Kalejaiye both scored 15.

Uduje had 14 points to help the Spartans take a 57-47 lead into halftime.

Lincoln closed within six early in the second half before San Jose State used a 17-0 run to pull away.

The Spartans will host Cal Poly on Saturday.

_

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME