SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Jalon Moore, Sam Godwin power Oklahoma to 93-60 victory over Lindenwood in season opener

By The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. — Jalon Moore scored 22 points to lead five players in double figures and Sam Godwin posted a double-double to propel Oklahoma to a 93-60 victory over Lindenwood in a season opener on Monday night.

Moore made 8 of 13 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Sooners. Godwin totaled 11 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Freshman Jeremiah Fears finished with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds off the bench for Oklahoma. Duke Miles made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range, scoring 14 with six assists. Brycen Goodine buried three 3-points and scored 11 — all in the first half.

Markeith Browning II led Lindenwood with 14 points. Freshman Jadis Jones posted a double-double in his debut with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Moore had 13 points and Godwin grabbed 11 rebounds by halftime to help Oklahoma build a 43-29 advantage.

The Sooners shot 52.3% from the floor (34 for 65), made 14 of 34 from beyond the arc (41.2%) and 11 of 17 free throws.

Lindenwood made only 23 of 65 shots (35.4%), including 4 of 24 from distance (16.7%). The Lions were outrebounded 43-31.

Fourth-year head coach Porter Moser and his Sooners went 20-12 overall and 8-10 in its last season in the Big 12 Conference before joining the Southeastern Conference this season. Oklahoma finished with a 258-214 record over 28 seasons as a member of the Big 12.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME