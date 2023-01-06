Lipscomb 86, North Alabama 62
NORTH ALABAMA (9-7)
Forrest 4-10 1-2 9, Howell 3-9 0-0 9, K.Johnson 2-6 1-3 5, Ortiz 2-7 2-2 6, Soucie 6-12 1-2 13, Brown 2-5 0-0 5, Lane 4-8 2-3 10, Kuhl 1-2 2-2 4, Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Agbaosi 0-1 0-0 0, Dawkins 0-2 1-2 1, Braster 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 10-16 62.
LIPSCOMB (9-7)
Ognacevic 8-13 8-8 24, Asadullah 5-6 0-0 10, Benham 3-4 0-0 8, Boyd 1-2 0-0 2, Pruitt 5-7 1-2 13, McGinnis 4-5 1-2 13, Schner 1-2 0-0 2, Murr 1-3 2-2 4, Clark 2-5 0-0 4, Asman 1-2 2-2 5, Hutcheson 0-1 0-0 0, Montgomery 0-0 1-2 1, Ingold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-50 15-18 86.
Halftime_Lipscomb 31-24. 3-Point Goals_North Alabama 4-20 (Howell 3-6, Brown 1-3, Lane 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Braster 0-2, K.Johnson 0-2, Ortiz 0-5), Lipscomb 9-18 (McGinnis 4-5, Benham 2-3, Pruitt 2-3, Asman 1-1, Boyd 0-1, Hutcheson 0-1, Murr 0-1, Schner 0-1, Ognacevic 0-2). Rebounds_North Alabama 20 (Soucie 5), Lipscomb 38 (Asadullah 13). Assists_North Alabama 7 (K.Johnson 4), Lipscomb 18 (Asadullah 5). Total Fouls_North Alabama 12, Lipscomb 11. A_1,190 (5,028).