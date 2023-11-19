SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Scalia, Holmes lead No. 18 Indiana women past Lipscomb 77-44

By The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sara Scalia scored 24 points, Mackenzie Holmes added 23 and No. 18 Indiana ran past Lipscomb 77-44 on Sunday.

Scalia made 5 of 7 3-pointers and added six rebounds with five assists. Holmes grabbed nine rebounds. No other player scored more than seven points for the Hoosiers (3-1).

Indiana hit 53% of its shots in the second quarter and outscored Lipscomb 21-6 for a 39-18 halftime lead. Indiana finished the half with a 15-2 scoring run in which Holmes scored seven points and Scalia added six. Lipscomb made just 2 of 10 shots in the second quarter.

Holmes scored six points in the first five minutes of the third quarter and the Hoosiers pushed their lead to 50-24. The lead reached 29 a couple of minutes later when Scalia hit a 3-pointer.

The Bisons closed to within 23 points early in the fourth but Indiana responded with a 10-2 run.

Molly Heard led the Bisons (3-2) with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Indiana plays No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday at the Fort Meyers Tip-Off.

