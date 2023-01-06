Little Rock hosts Southeast Missouri State following Russell's 28-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-10, 1-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-11, 1-2 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Phillip Russell scored 28 points in Southeast Missouri State's 87-82 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Trojans are 5-1 on their home court. Little Rock is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Redhawks are 1-2 in conference games. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 33.7% from deep. Tevin Gowins leads the Redhawks shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Trojans and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is averaging 13.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 10.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

Kobe Clark is averaging 7.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Redhawks. Russell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 74.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.