Jakucionis scores 21, Ivisic has double-double as Illinois beats Little Rock 92-34

Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic (13) shoots over Oakland's Tuongthach Gatkek (32)...

Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic (13) shoots over Oakland's Tuongthach Gatkek (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. Credit: AP/Craig Pessman

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Freshman Kasparas Jakucionis hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points — both season highs — and Tomislav Ivisic had his third double-double of the season to help Illinois beat Little Rock 92-34 Monday night.

The 7-foot-1 Ivisic scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds with two steals. Louisville transfer Tre White also scored 16 points and Will Riley added 13 for Illinois (5-1).

After Little Rock's Mwani Wilkinson hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring, White made a layup and then hit two free throws to give Illinois the lead for good with 18:26 left in the first half. Riley hit a 3-pointer to make it 20-10 with 12 minutes left in the first half before the Fighting Illini scored 23 consecutive points — including four 3-pointers and three dunks — to take a 30-point lead when White made a layup with 4:05 left in the first half.

The Trojans went 0 for 9 from the field and committed three turnovers during a scoring drought of nearly 8 minutes and Illinois scored eight second-chance points off four offensive rebounds during that span.

Jakucionis, who played point guard for Lithuniana at the 2023 FIBA U18 European Championship, scored 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting and hit 6 of 6 from the free-throw line as Illinois took a 51-19 halftime lead.

Jordan Jefferson led Little Rock (3-4) with 11 points.

Illinois' Will Riley (7) shoot over Oakland's Isaiah Lewis (3)...

Illinois' Will Riley (7) shoot over Oakland's Isaiah Lewis (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. Credit: AP/Craig Pessman

