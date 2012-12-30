Local college basketball report: Bria Jackson scores 49 in double OT win for Queens College

Senior guard Bria Jackson scored a career-high 49 points while shooting 14-for-27 from the field as Queens College overcame a 16-point deficit in a 72-71 double-overtime win over Bowie State in a non-conference women's basketball game Saturday.

Jackson hit a three-pointer as time expired in regulation to force the first extra session. Jackson, who hit five three-pointers and had 11 rebounds and four assists, scored 26 points in the second half for Queens (4-5).

Bria Robinson led Bowie State (3-5) with 17 points.

Dowling 62, Saint Anselm 56: Danielle Wilson had 23 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks to lead Dowling (6-2) in the LIU Post Holiday Tournament. Julia Koppl and Connie Simmons added 10 points each in the win. Alexius Hampton led Saint Anselm (4-6) with 14 points.

LIU Post 72, Bloomfield 65: Alexis Peters had 15 points and seven assists and Ashley Caggiano and Nicolette Marciniak each had 14 points to lead LIU Post (6-2) in a non-conference game. Iliriana Lulgjuraj had 20 points for Bloomfield (7-4).

MEN'S BASKETBALLSUNY Old Westbury 100, Misericordia 97: Kerel Mitchell and Rashawn McCarthy each scored 20 points to lead Old Westbury (7-2) in the St. Mary's (Md.) Holiday Tournament. Tyrik Tucker added 19 points and six assists for Old Westbury. Misericordia is 6-4.

LIU Post 91, Chestnut Hill 75: Vaughn Allen had 20 points and 20 rebounds and Tobin Carberry 29 points as LIU Post (5-3) won its fifth straight game. Jakeem Bogans had 18 points for Chestnut Hill (5-6).

New Haven 62, Molloy 47: Matt McLeod led Molloy (5-5) with 13 points and John Petrucelli had 12 in a non-conference game. New Haven is 5-5.

Lamar 81, LIU Brooklyn 80: Jamal Olasewere and C.J. Garner had 15 points for LIU (5-7) in a non-conference game. Stan Brown (18 points) hit a go-ahead two-pointer with 16 seconds left for Lamar (2-10).