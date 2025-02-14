Greene scores 10, hits 2 FTs with 5 seconds left, Hawaii beats Long Beach State 62-60

HONOLULU — Marcus Greene scored 10 points, including two free throws with five seconds to play, to help Hawaii beat Long Beach State 62-60 on Thursday night.

Ryan Rapp and Tanner Christensen also scored 10 points apiece for Hawaii (13-11, 5-8 Big West Conference). Harry Rouhliadeff added nine points and nine rebounds.

TJ Wainwright led Long Beach State (7-19, 3-11) with 20 points, 11 in the final seven minutes. Devin Askew added 16 points and Kam Martin scored 11. The Beach has lost nine games in a row.

The Rainbow Warriors won for just the second time since an 81-70 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Jan. 19.

NEXT UP

Long Beach State plays next Thursday on the road at UC Riverside. Hawaii plays host to UC Irvine on Saturday.