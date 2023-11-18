Tsohonis scores 35, Long Beach State has big surprise for Michigan with 94-86 victory

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Marcus Tsohonis scored 35 points, Lassina Traore had a double-double and Long Beach State shocked Michigan 94-86 on Friday night.

There were nine lead changes in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half, then Long Beach State went ahead 71-65 with 10-plus minutes remaining. Michigan eventually tied it at 75 with under 6 minutes left.

Olivier Nkamhoua was in the midst of scoring 14 of Michigan's 21 points in a 10-minute stretch and his layup gave the Wolverines their last lead, 82-81, with 2 1/2 minutes remaining.

Aboubacar Traore's thunderous dunk put The Beach back ahead, then Messiah Thompson and Tsohonis scored in the paint for a five-point lead. Dug McDaniel's 3-pointer got the Wolverines within two points but Long Beach State (2-2) sealed the win, with the key play coming when Aboubacar Traore tipped in a missed free throw.

Tsohonis made 12 of 19 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Lassina Traore had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Aboubacar Traore finished with 15 points, four blocks, four steals and four rebounds.

Nkamhoua had 22 points with 11 rebounds and McDaniel scored 20 for Michigan (3-1). Tray Jackson had 17 points off the bench and Terrance Williams scored 10.

Jackson scored 15 points, McDaniel scored 14 and Michigan led 50-48 at the end of an explosive first half in which the Wolverines shot 45.7% and The Beach shot 54.5%. Tsohonis scored 19 points for Long Beach State. The Beach finished at 56.1% and Michigan shot 47% for the game.

Long Beach State plays Illinois State in the Gulf Coast Classic on Monday and Michigan plays Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here