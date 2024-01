Aaron Clarke hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 25 seconds left and Tyler Stephenson-Moore got a fast-break dunk with 7 seconds left as Stony Brook surged past William & Mary, 63-59, on Saturday in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Dean Noll had 19 points and six rebounds for the Seawolves (9-8, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association).

Stephenson-Moore had 12 points and three steals. Chris Maidoh had 10 points and five rebounds.

SBU led 56-47 on Noll’s two free throws with 5:03 left in the game.

But William & Mary went on a 10-run, capped by Sean Houpt’s three-pointer with 2:05 left, to take a 58-57 lead.

The Seawolves took the lead back at 58-57 on Stephenson-Moore’s jumper with 1:35 left.

Chase Lowe’s fast-break layup gave William & Mary the lead again at 59-58 with 42 seconds left, setting up Clarke’s clutch three-pointer 17 seconds later.

Houpt had 17 points for William & Mary (7-10, 2-2). Caleb Dorsey added 14 points and 12 rebounds and Lowe had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Campbell 69, Hofstra 68: Anthony Dell’Orso scored host Campbell’s final six points, including the winning layup with 54 seconds left, in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

The Pride (8-9, 1-3 CAA) had a five-point lead four times in the second half, the final time at 68-63 on Tyler Thomas’ layup with 3:58 remaining. Hofstra did not score the rest of the game.

Thomas had 23 points and five assists, and Darlinstone Dubar had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Hofstra.

Dell’Orso had 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (8-9, 2-2). Laurynas Vaistaras added 20 points and eight rebounds.

WOMEN

UConn 92, St. John’s 49: Paige Bueckers scored 22 points and Ice Brady added a career-high 17 to help No. 13 UConn (14-3, 6-0 Big East) at UBS Arena.

Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points for the Huskies (14-3, 6-0 Big East), who had five players in double figures and shot 64.4% from the field.

Jailah Donald scored 11 points to lead St. John’s (10-8, 4-2), which had won six of its previous seven.

UConn blew the game open with a 13-0 run to start the second quarter. The Huskies led 24-18 heading into the period before taking over. Bueckers scored five points and Edwards had four during the burst. The Huskies led 44-25 at the half.

Bueckers ended any hope of a Red Storm comeback by scoring five quick points in the third to help the lead balloon to 29 points. The Huskies led 74-39 after three quarters. — AP