Hailey Van Lith scores 23 to guide No. 12 TCU women to 92-41 romp over Louisiana Tech

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hailey Van Lith scored 23 points and No. 12 TCU breezed to a 92-41 victory over Louisiana Tech on Sunday.

Van Lith buried 7 of 10 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and all six of her free throws for the Horned Frogs (10-1), who improved to 8-0 at home this season.

Madison Conner made four 3-pointers and scored 18 for TCU. Sedona Prince pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds. Agnes Emma-Nnopu had 10 rebounds and five assists to go with seven points.

Paris Bradley scored 15 to lead the Lady Techsters (5-4), who dropped to 1-3 away from home. Jianna Morris made three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Conner came off the bench to score five and help TCU to a 19-5 lead after one quarter. Louisiana Tech made 1 of 4 from outside the arc and 1 of 8 from inside it in falling behind.

Van Lith sank two 3-pointers and scored 10 in the second quarter, Prince added eight points and TCU rolled to a 46-16 advantage at halftime.

The Horned Frogs shot 54% from the floor (35 for 65). They made 12 of 31 from beyond the arc (39%) and 10 of 12 at the free-throw line.

Louisiana Tech made 14 of 50 shots overall — 4 of 16 from distance — and 9 of 13 at the foul line.

TCU was coming off its first loss of the season — 85-52 to No. 3 South Carolina.

TCU will host Samford on Tuesday. Louisiana Tech returns home to play Central Baptist on Thursday.

