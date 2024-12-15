Wolfenbarger, Morrow lead No. 4 LSU past Louisiana-Lafayette 85-57

BATON ROUGE, La. — Transfer forward Jersey Wolfenbarger had 18 points and 15 rebounds in her first start this season to lead No. 4 LSU to an 85-57 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday.

LSU (12-0) had five double-figure scorers with senior Aneesah Morrow finishing with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Reserve guard Kailyn Gilbert added 14, while starters Mikaylah Williams had 12 and Flau’Jae Johnson 11.

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) was led by guard Tamiah Robinson with 15 on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Erica Lafayette, a transfer from Rutgers, had 12.

LSU extended its 36-19 halftime lead in the first two minutes of the third quarter a layup and a pair of free throws from Wolfenbarger and a jumper from Williams for a 42-22 lead at the 8:07 mark.

Takeaways

Louisiana-Lafayette: Had a difficult time getting inside of the Tigers’ defense, relying more on the perimeter where it only made seven 3-pointers in 21 attempts. It was outscored 36-12 in the paint.

LSU: The Tigers are the nation’s top rebounding team and exerted their interior prowess with a 53-22 advantage on the glass, led by Wolfenbarger and Morrow.

Key moment

LSU didn’t gain separation until midway in the second quarter when a 14-3 run turned a 20-13 game into a commanding 34-16 advantage with 1:32 remaining in the half.

LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) defends against Louisiana-Lafayette guard Lanay Wheaton (4) in the first half an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Peter Forest

Key stat

LSU, which commits 14 turnovers per game, had 17 at halftime and 21 in the game.

Up next

LSU faces Seton Hall on Tuesday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut, and Louisiana-Lafayette hosts Auburn on Wednesday.