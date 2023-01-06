Loyer's late 3 gives No. 1 Purdue 71-69 win over No. 24 OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41 seconds remaining after Ohio State’s Sean McNeil made a 3-pointer.

Zach Edey responded with a bucket on the other end, and Purdue forced a turnover on the Buckeyes’ next possession to set up Loyer's 3.

Edey and Braden Smith each scored 16 points for Purdue.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points for Ohio State (10-4, 2-1), which shot 50% from the field.

NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53

HOUSTON — Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser added 14 points and a career high-tying seven assists and Houston beat SMU.

Walker scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first half as Houston (15-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) built a 49-23 halftime lead. The Cougars have won six straight.

J’Wan Roberts had 11 points and eight rebounds for Houston, which shot 46%, including 10 of 30 on 3-pointers.

Efe Odigie had 14 points and Zach Nutall added 12 for SMU (6-9, 1-1). Zhuric Phelps, who was leading SMU with 18.4 points per game, finished with six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

