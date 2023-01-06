Loyola Chicago visits George Mason following Bailey's 21-point outing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-8, 0-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (9-6, 1-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Victor Bailey Jr. scored 21 points in George Mason's 73-69 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Patriots have gone 8-0 in home games. George Mason is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Ramblers are 0-2 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Patriots and Ramblers face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Polite is averaging 10.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Patriots. Bailey is averaging 13.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games for George Mason.

Philip Alston is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 10.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.