Angel Reese scores 26 points in her return to Baltimore as No. 7 LSU rolls past Coppin State 80-48

BALTIMORE — Angel Reese scored 26 points in a victorious return to her hometown, and No. 7 LSU beat Coppin State 80-48 on Wednesday night.

Reese, who was a high school star in Baltimore at St. Frances Academy, played two seasons at Maryland before transferring to LSU and winning a national title last season. She dominated the early going as the Tigers (12-1) took control and never really relinquished it.

LSU hasn't lost since a season-opening defeat against Colorado. Reese returned in late November from a much-publicized four-game absence, but the Tigers are now without star guard Hailey Van Lith, who has dealt with foot and wrist issues. She missed her fourth straight game.

LSU still had more than enough to hand Coppin State (3-10) its seventh consecutive loss.

At 6-foot-3, Reese was at least 2 inches taller than every player on Coppin State's roster. She finished with six rebounds and five steals in addition to her game-high scoring total. Flau'jae Johnson added 18 points for the Tigers.

Tiffany Hammond scored 21 points for Coppin State, making seven 3-pointers. The undersized Eagles kept the game decently competitive for a while. Coppin State trailed 28-20 when Last-Tear Poa made a 3-pointer that started a 10-0 run for LSU.

It was 40-26 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers aren't at full strength, as evidenced by the fact that all five starters played over 30 minutes. LSU's size advantage was obvious, though. The Tigers outscored Coppin State 52-12 in the paint.

Coppin State: A game like this was a great opportunity for the Eagles, but the result was as expected. Coppin State does have a win over an ACC school this season — at Pittsburgh last month — but taking on the defending national champion was another matter.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts Jacksonville on Dec. 30.

Coppin State: At Duke on Dec. 28.