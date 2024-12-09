Aneesah Morrow scores 26 to lead No. 5 LSU over Grambling State 100-54

BOSSIER CITY, La. — Aneesah Morrow led all scorers with 26 points and controlled the boards with 16 rebounds, and No. 5 LSU dominated Grambling State with a 100-54 win on Sunday.

The game against Grambling State in the Brookshire Grocery Arena was a homecoming for sophomore starter Mikaylah Williams, who had 16 points for LSU. Flau’Jae Johnson added 20 points.

LSU (11-0) hit 100 on a Mjracle Sheppard jumper with 30 seconds to play, assisted by Jada Richard. LSU scored 58 points in the paint and 26 off turnovers.

Halima Salat led Grambling State (2-7) with 12 points, making 4 of 6 3-point attempts.

Takeaways

LSU: Despite the dominance, LSU had to battle against Grambling’s constant pressure. Without turnovers, the score would have been even more unbalanced. Grambling scored 18 points off LSU’s 20 turnovers.

Grambling: After starting with two wins to open the season, the Tigers have lost seven in a row. This was the largest margin of defeat in four games against major-conference opponents. The Big 12’s Arizona Wildcats beat Grambling by 24 on Nov. 23, 84-60.

Key moment

It was the second wave of LSU players that pushed the margin. Midway through the opening period, Grambling cut the lead to 13-7, but coach Kim Mulkey’s wholesale substitutions eventually built a rhythm. LSU pulled away and led by 18 before a Grambling shot went in at the buzzer.

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) goes to the basket in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against Grambling in Bossier City, La., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. LSU won 100-54. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Key stat

As rare as open shots were for Grambling, second chances were even more so. LSU routinely held the other Tigers to one shot. Grambling scored just seven points from offensive rebounds.

Up next

Grambling visits No. 22 Louisville on Thursday. LSU hosts Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday.