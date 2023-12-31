Annesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson score 20 points each to lift No. 7 LSU over Jacksonville 110-68

BATON ROUGE, La. — Annesah Morrow and Flau’jae Johnson scored 20 points each as No. 7 LSU had six players score in double figures in a 110-68 win over Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Angel Reese had 17 points and a season-high 20 rebounds and Morrow had 10 rebounds.

Mikaylah Williams added 17 points, Aalyah Del Rosario scored 14 and Hailey Van Lith had 11.

The Tigers finished the nonconference portion of their schedule 13-1 after the defending national champions lost their season opener to then-No. 20 Colorado on Nov. 6.

Guard Edyn Battle led Jacksonville (4-9) with 17 points.

A well-rested Van Lith, who missed four straight games nursing a plantar fasciitis injury, sparked the Tigers early and often. In the game’s first 6 1/2 minutes, the junior lefty Louisville transfer swished a trio of 3-point attempts and threw almost a full-length court pass to Johnson who swished a 3-pointer for a 23-2 lead.

LSU led 29-13 at the end of the first quarter but could only outscore the Dolphins 22-20 in the second period for a 51-33 halftime lead.

It was LSU’s worst shooting quarter of the season missing 11 of 14 shots including five layups. Reese had a double-double by halftime with 11 points (all on free throws) and 11 rebounds as she missed all five of her field goal attempts.

LSU, hitting a season-high 40 free throws and tying a season-best 52 free-throw attempts, outscored Jacksonville 59-35 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: With Saturday’s win, third-year head coach Kim Mulkey is 44-3 (including a 7-1 NCAA tourney record) with the Tigers against nonconference teams.

Jacksonville: Nine of Jacksonville’s players are newcomers. Also, the Dolphins have a first-year coach, Special Jennings, and three new assistants.

UP NEXT

LSU: Host Missouri on Thursday.

Jacksonville: Host Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday.

__

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here