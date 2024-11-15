LSU beats Kansas State 76-65 behind Cam Carter's 20 points against his former team

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Cam Carter scored 20 points against his former team, freshman Vyctorius Miller added 15 points and LSU beat Kansas State 76-65 on Thursday night.

Carter, who spent his sophomore and junior seasons with Kansas State, was 6 of 11 from the field, including three made 3-pointers. He has scored 62 points and made 11 of 19 3-pointers in his first three games with LSU after averaging 14.6 points last season with the Wildcats.

Dug McDaniel drove the baseline for an open layup and made a steal at the other end, leading to his fast-break layup to cut Kansas State’s deficit to 56-46 with 9:14 remaining. After a timeout, Carter sank a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.

Miller missed a wide open 3-pointer early in the shot clock in the closing minutes but got his own rebound before making a 3 from the corner to extend the lead to 72-57 with 2:33 left.

It was just Kansas State’s fifth loss at home in 36 games under coach Jerome Tang.

Jordan Sears had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Daimion Collins added 12 points for LSU (3-0). Corey Chest, who entered with just three minutes played this season, grabbed 13 rebounds in 21 minutes.

David N’Guessan and McDaniel each scored 16 for Kansas State (2-1).

LSU head coach Mark McMahon watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

It was the third consecutive year the teams have played each other. LSU and K-State first met in the finals of the Cayman Islands Classic, with Kansas State winning 61-59 when a late LSU bucket was disallowed. Then last year the Wildcats won 75-60 in the Maravich Center.

LSU returns home to play Charleston Southern on Tuesday. Kansas State remains home to play on Tuesday against Mississippi Valley State, which lost 111-39 to Missouri earlier Thursday.