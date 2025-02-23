Mikaylah Williams has strong second half as No. 7 LSU rallies over No. 14 Kentucky 65-58

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mikaylah Williams scored 15 of her 24 points in the second half as No. 7 LSU rallied from 16 points down to beat No. 14 Kentucky 65-58 on Sunday.

The Tigers (27-2, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) fell behind 38-22 in the first half, but outscored the Wildcats 23-6 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter featured four lead changes before Williams hit a wide open 3-pointer with 50 seconds left to put the game away.

Georgia Amoore led Kentucky (21-5, 10-4) with 16 points, but shot just 6 of 22, including 3 of 15 from beyond the arc.

LSU leading scorer Flau’Jae Johnson was held to 13 points and 13 rebounds.

It was LSU coach Kim Mulkey's 750th career victory and secured a top-four seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Takeaways

LSU: The Tigers turned up the intensity in the second half. Trailing 38-26 at the break, Johnson and Williams scored two quick baskets to open the half. They forced two quick turnovers and grabbed multiple offensive rebounds.

Kentucky: Not only did Amoore have an off day shooting, the Wildcats had to deal with foul trouble. Starters Dazia Lawrence and Clara Strack picked up their third fouls early in the third quarter. Teonni Key was limited to just three minutes in the first half after getting two quick fouls.

Key stat

After giving up 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, LSU reversed those numbers with 10 offensive rebounds and forcing the Wildcats into 8-of-28 shooting and nine turnovers. LSU also outrebounded Kentucky 27-16 in the second half.

Up next

LSU travels to Alabama on Thursday, while Kentucky hosts No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday.