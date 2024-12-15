SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Cross' double-double helps SMU fend off LSU for 74-64 win

By The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas — Matt Cross scored 16 points and tied a career-high with 16 rebounds and SMU used a strong second half to win its fifth straight game, beating LSU 74-64 on Saturday in the Compete 4 Cause Classic at the Comerica Center.

It was Cross' third double-double of the season. B.J. Edwards and Samet Yigitoglu each scored 12 and reserve Chuck Harris scored 11 for the Mustangs (9-2).

Jordan Sears scored 21 points, Dji Bailey 13 and Cam Carter 11 for LSU (8-2). SMU ended the Tigers' four-game win streak.

After trailing 33-27 at halftime, SMU used an 8-2 run out of intermission with Yigitoglu making a jump shot followed by consecutive layups by Cross, Yohan Traore and Edwards.

Later, Cross made a 3, Jerrell Colbert threw down a dunk, Harris hit a 3, Kario Oquendo and Edwards dunked and Cross added a layup to create a 14-0 run that made for a 51-39 lead with 11:01 remaining.

Cam Carter's 3 capped an 8-3 run for the Tigers to bring them within 58-52, but Harris made a 3 and Boopie Miller made two foul shots to extend the lead to 63-52. LSU staged another rally, this time getting within 66-63 on Damion Collins' jump shot with 1:47 left before LSU sealed it by going 7 for 8 from the foul line.

