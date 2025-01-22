No. 2 South Carolina to host No. 5 LSU a day later than scheduled after winter weather in the South

The Southeastern Conference has postponed Thursday night's women's basketball game between No. 5 LSU and No. 2 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, until Friday because of winter weather.

The decision Wednesday comes a day after Winter Storm Enzo dropped about a foot of snow in parts of south Louisiana and made travel hazardous in subtropical communities that possess little in the way of snow-clearing equipment for roads and airports.

In its announcement, the Southeastern Conference said Friday's game would tip off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

LSU’s home game on Sunday evening against Texas A&M remains on schedule.

LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette said highways in and around Baton Rouge remained closed on Wednesday, and that classes at LSU have been canceled through Thursday. But athletics officials were confident the women's basketball team would be able to fly out of Baton Rouge on Thursday.

After breaking snow records in Texas and Louisiana on Tuesday, the storm continued to spread heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across parts of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and the coastal Carolinas on Wednesday.

South Carolina (18-1, 6-0 SEC) is coming off a 101-60 victory over Oklahoma on Sunday.

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards, left, forward Maryam Dauda (30) and guard Bree Hall (23) celebrate with guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) after Fulwiley hit a three-pointer against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

LSU (20-0, 5-0 SEC) is off to one of the best starts in program history and is coming off an 80-63 victory at Florida on Sunday. The 2022-23 national championship team currently owns the best start in program history at 23-0. That team's first loss came at South Carolina.