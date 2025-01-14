SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Aneesah Morrow gets 23 points, 15 rebounds as undefeated No. 5 LSU beats Vanderbilt 83-77

Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes (1) tries to steal the ball from LSU guard Mikaylah Williams (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Forest

BATON ROUGE, La. — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 25 points and Aneesah Morrow scored 23 points, and the undefeated No. 5 Tigers held off Vanderbilt 83-77 on Monday night.

In a game that featured 13 lead changes with neither team leading by more than six points, Johnson and Morrow combined for 10 of LSU’s last 12 points. The final two were a pair of free throws by Mikaylah Williams, who finished with 20 points as the Tigers (19-0, 4-0 SEC) extended their second-best start in school history.

Vanderbilt (14-4, 1-3) was led by Khamil Pierre’s game-high 28 points and team-high eight rebounds. Iyana Moore added 23 points.

Takeaways

Vanderbilt: The Commodores took advantage of LSU’s overaggressive drives in the first half. They drew five charging fouls from the Tigers, including four in the second quarter, erasing LSU’s 6-point lead for a 37-37 tie at halftime.

LSU: The Tigers’ 45-25 rebounding domination was more than just Morrow collecting 15 rebounds to become the eighth player in NCAA Division I history to score 2,500 points and grab 1,500 rebounds. LSU’s three primary backcourt players — Johnson, Williams and Kailyn Gilbert — combined for 13 rebounds.

Key moment

Johnson missed a driving layup through traffic after a second-chance rebound, but Morrow got the offensive rebound and putback for a 79-74 lead with 59 seconds left to play.

Key stat

After opening SEC play shooting 9 of 23 in 3-pointers against Arkansas, LSU is now 4 for 23 in its last three games. The Tigers went 3 for 9 in 3s against Vanderbilt.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts after a call by...

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts after a call by the referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Forest

Up next

On Sunday, LSU plays at Florida while Vanderbilt hosts No. 15 Tennessee.

