March Madness betting guide: Iowa favorite in women's final

Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four...

Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

By The Associated Press

One of the craziest March Madness tournaments will conclude with the women’s final between Iowa and LSU on Sunday.

WHO’S FAVORED TO WIN THE TITLE?

Iowa is a minus-160 favorite against LSU, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Someone would need to bet $160 to win $100.

WHAT’S THE SPREAD DIFFERENCE?

Iowa is favored by 3 1/2 points over LSU.

WHAT’S THE OVER/UNDER?

The Iowa-LSU game is listed at 160 1/2.

LSU's Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams react during the second...

LSU's Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams react during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Virginia TechFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

CAITLIN CLARK WATCH

The Iowa point guard has been the star of March Madness. The over/under for her point total in the championship game is 33 1/2.

