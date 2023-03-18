SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

March Madness: Miami gets 21 from Pack to rally past Drake

Drake forward Nate Ferguson (24) and guard D.J. Wilkins (0)...

Drake forward Nate Ferguson (24) and guard D.J. Wilkins (0) defend against Miami guard Nijel Pack, center, during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

By The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.J. — Nijel Pack scored 21 points — including the go-ahead jumper and a pair of free throws in the final minute — to rally No. 5 seeded Miami past Drake 63-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night.

The Hurricanes (26-7) scored the final 10 points in just barely getting past 12th-seeded Drake just a year after reaching the Elite Eight.

Norchad Omier added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Hurricanes, who won despite being held to a season-low 63 points. Wooga Poplar had 15 points.

Darnell Brodie had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Drake (27-8). The Missouri Valley Conference tournament champions were outscored 16-1 over the final 4:29 and 10-0 in the last 2:28. The Bulldogs missed their last seven shots from the field and were scoreless the final 3:24.

Mo Valley Player of the Year Tucker DeVries, whose father is the coach, scored three points on 1 of 13 shooting.

Miami will face the winner of the game between fourth-seeded Indiana (22-11) and 13th seeded Kent State in the second round of the Midwest Region.

