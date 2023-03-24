Markquis Nowell's big night lifts Kansas State in OT

The record-setter was also the back-breaker.

Harlem product Markquis Nowell set his hometown alight on Thursday night by setting a NCAA Tournament record with 19 assists, scoring 20 points and taking a role in every big play during the final minute of overtime as third-seeded Kansas State took down No. 7 Michigan State 98-93 in an NCAA East Regional semifinal before a roaring sellout crowd of 19,624 at the Garden.

Nowell fired a bullet to the rim and Keyontae Johnson went high for a behind-the-head dunk and a 94-92 lead with 52 seconds left in the overtime and his 18th assist. After Malik Hall made one of two free throws to cut the margin in half, Nowell found Ismael Massoud for a 15-footer on the baseline for a jumper, a three-point lead and the record.

It eclipsed the mark of 18 set in by UNLV’s Mark Wade in a 1987 national semifinal loss to Indiana.

Nowell then sealed the victory with a steal on the Spartans final possession which he took for a layup just before the final buzzer. And all that came after what looked like a devastating ankle injury midway through the second half.

What a homecoming!

“Today was a special one, man,” Nowell said. “I've got to give a lot to credit to my teammates for battling, for fighting through adversity when we were down. . . . I wouldn't have 19 assists if they didn't make any shots.”

The Garden crowd was virtually on its feet for the final four minutes of regulation and most of overtime as the teams waged a battle that included 14 ties and 16 lead changes.

“It was like a Rocky fight tonight,” Nowell said. “We were going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. And some guys made some big-time plays, so I want to give credit to [coach] Tom Izzo and Michigan State.”

During a break just before his pass to Johnson for the spectacular dunk, Nowell confirmed that he’d spoken to Hall of Famer and former Knicks coach Isiah Thomas and said “watch this.”

Kansas State (26-9) advances to the Elite Eight for the 13th time and first since 2018. The Wildcats will meet the winner of Thursday night’s late regional semifinal between No. 9 Florida Atlantic and No. 4 Tennessee and will be seeking to go to its fifth Final Four and first since 1964.

Johnson had 22 points, Massoud, who also hails from Harlem, had 15 points and Cam Carter had 12 points for the Wildcats, who shot a blistering 55.9% from the floor including 11-for-24 on three-pointers.

A.J. Hoggard had 25 points, Joey Hauser had 18 points for Michigan State (21-13). Tyson Walker, the Westbury product who played at Christ the King High in Queens, had 16 points including four three-pointers and five assists for the Spartans.

Walker got Michigan State to the overtime by going the last measure in coming back from a 77-70 deficit with 4:45 left in regulation. Malik Hill’s tip-in with 52.4 seconds left made got Michigan State within 82-80 and Nowell missed a three-pointer on the other end before Izzo called a timeout. The Spartans couldn’t execute the called play but Walker scored on a drive with five seconds left to knot the score.

Nowell landed oddly with 15:31 to play and K-State ahead 50-46 and stayed on the floor and grabbing his right ankle through an entire media timeout. He had to be helped off the floor and Wildcats training staff worked quickly to rewrap the ankle.

While he was out, Michigan State took advantage, going on a 9-2 run capped by a Hoggard three-point play with 13:11 left in the game for a 55-52 lead. Nowell returned right there and made perhaps his most memorable play of the game, a three-pointer before the shot clock that left him sprawling.

“The fall-down end of the shot clock ones?” Izzo said. “You kind of start thinking it's not your night.”

Nowell, who wears his New York roots on his sleeve by operating under the Twitter handle @MisterNewYorkCityy and the Instagram hashtag #IRunNewYork, was gushing about the opportunity to play at the Garden on Wednesday. He made the most of it.









