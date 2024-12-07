Jones scores 32 points to lead No. 5 Marquette past No. 11 Wisconsin, 88-74

MILWAUKEE — Kam Jones scored 32 points to lead No. 5 Marquette to an 88-74 victory over No. 11 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Coming off their first loss of the season earlier this week at Iowa State, the Golden Eagles (9-1) also got double-digit efforts from David Joplin, Chase Ross and Stevie Mitchell, who combined for 37 points, while shooting 50% (31 for 62) from the floor.

The Badgers (8-2) dropped their second straight despite 22 points from Max Klesmit and 17 from John Blackwell.

Wisconsin led 39-37 at halftime after both teams went 11 for 25 from the field in the first 20 minutes.

Marquette took control after the break, making its first two 3-pointers and taking a 53-47 lead with 15:41 to play. The lead grew to seven on Ross' layup with 13:07 left, forcing a Wisconsin timeout.

The Golden Eagles took control from there, pushing the lead to 15 points after Mitchell converted a three-point play to make it 70-55 with 8:49 to play.

KEY MOMENT

Jones made back-to-back buckets with 15:05 to play, turning a 47-all game into a four-point lead that the Golden Eagles would never relinquish.

Marquette forward David Joplin (23) shoots over Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wis. Credit: AP/Kayla Wolf

KEY STAT

Wisconsin turned the ball over a whopping 16 times which Marquette converted into 18 points while also being outscored 44-28 in the paint.

SERIES-LY SPEAKING

Marquette’s victory snapped a three-game losing streak in the series, which dates back to 1917 and marked its largest margin of victory since an 82-63 decision in 2017. Wisconsin still leads the all-time series, 71-60 while the Golden Eagles hold a 42-30 edge in Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: At No. 19 Illinois on Tuesday.

Wisconsin guard John Tonje (9) dribbles the ball as Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wis. Credit: AP/Kayla Wolf

Marquette: At Dayton on Saturday