Kam Jones scores 20 points as No. 9 Marquette holds off Xavier 72-70

CINCINNATI — Kam Jones scored 20 points and David Joplin added 19 as No. 9 Marquette overcame a late rally by Xavier 72-70 on Saturday.

Marquette (11-2, 2-0 Big East) led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but the Musketeers fought back with a 12-0 run to take a 64-63 lead with 2:07 left.

Jones made one of two free throws to put Marquette ahead 72-70 with 3.6 seconds left. Conwell went to floor but no foul was called on Chase Ross as the buzzer sounded.

Marcus Foster led Xavier (8-5, 0-2 Big East) with 16 points.

A pair of 3-pointers by Ben Gold helped the Golden Eagles build a 27-22 lead at halftime.

They led despite Jones, who combined for 64 points in two games against Xavier last season, not recording a field goal until 5:46 remained in the first half.

Jones had five points in the half on 2-of-9 shooting, but scored 15 points in the second half.

Marquette's Damarius Owens (10) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

Joplin, who had only four points in the first half, also had 15 after halftime. His 3-pointer made the score 48-35 with 11 minutes remaining.

Takeaways

Marquette: Joplin's shot selection has been an issue at times, but he was 8 of 15 from the field on Saturday. He eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Xavier: The Musketeers are still coping with the loss of second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Zach Freemantle, who injured his knee in a loss to Cincinnati on Dec. 14. Marquette took advantage with 44 points in the paint.

Key moment

The Musketeers had the ball trailing by one point when Stevie Mitchell had a steal and Joplin scored at the other end to put the Golden Eagles ahead 67-64 with 1:09 left.

Xavier head coach Sean Miller gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

Key stat

The Golden Eagles had only two turnovers in Wednesday’s win over Butler. They had seven turnovers in the first half on Saturday, just two below their season average, and finished the game with 10.

Up next

Marquette plays at Providence and Xavier hosts Seton Hall, both on Dec. 31.