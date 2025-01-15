SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Bri McDaniel leaves with a knee injury for No. 8 Maryland against No. 24 Minnesota

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland guard Bri McDaniel injured her right knee in the first quarter Tuesday night against Minnesota and is not expected to return to the game.

McDaniel fell hard to the floor during the first quarter as No. 8 Maryland hosted the No. 24 Golden Gophers. She was able to return, but on the last play of the period she missed a transition layup and appeared to be injured after that play.

McDaniel scored six points while she was in the game. She was averaging 10.9 points entering the night.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME