Smikle scores 26 as No. 8 Maryland holds off No. 23 Iowa's rally, 74-66

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kaylene Smikle scored 26 points as No. 8 Maryland held off a late rally by No. 23 Iowa to win 74-66 on Sunday.

The Terrapins (14-0, 4-0 Big Ten) led by as much as 25 points in the first half before the Hawkeyes (12-3, 2-2) cut into the margin throughout the second half. Iowa got to within five points twice, the last time at 71-66 with 45 seconds left, before Maryland finished the win.

Shyanne Sellers had 17 points and Bri McDaniel added 13 for Maryland.

Lucy Olsen led Iowa with 19 points. Sydney Affolter scored 12 points.

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins, off to their best start since the 2011-12 season, took control of this game early. Eight of their first 11 field goals were 3-pointers, setting a tone that the Hawkeyes couldn’t match in the first half.

Iowa: It was supposed to be an emotional day for the Hawkeyes — former coach Lisa Bluder, the program’s all-time wins leader who retired in May, was honored at halftime — but they looked flat after Maryland’s run in the opening minutes. The second-half rally fired up the sellout crowd of 14,998, but it wasn’t enough to finish the comeback.

Key moment

Maryland’s second-quarter run was started with consecutive 3-pointers from Sellers, McDaniel and Smikle in a span of 1 minute, 45 seconds. The Hawkeyes had gotten within single digits, but wouldn’t again until midway through the fourth quarter.

Key stat

Maryland outscored Iowa 26-12 in the second quarter, holding the Hawkeyes to just three field goals. Olsen had nine of Iowa’s points in the quarter.

Up Next

Maryland hosts No. 4 USC on Wednesday. Iowa plays its third Big Ten road game of the season at Illinois on Thursday.