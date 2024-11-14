Smikle scores 22 points, No. 11 Maryland women defeat Syracuse 84-73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kaylene Smikle scored 22 points, Allie Kubek added 16 and No. 11 Maryland topped Syracuse 84-73 on Wednesday night.

The difference was the second quarter when the Terrapins (4-0) hit 12 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers, to outscore the Orange (1-2) 28-11. Syracuse was 5 of 12 with one 3-pointer and five turnovers.

Down 24-14 when the Orange made the first two baskets of the second quarter, Kubek started and ended a 15-0 run with layups. Shyanne Sellers followed with a 3-pointer, Bri McDaniel had two baskets and Christina Dalce had two layups. Maryland was up 29-24 in less than four minutes as Syracuse missed five shots and had two turnovers.

McDaniel had 13 points off the bench on 6-of-9 shooting and Dalce scored 10. Saylor Poffenbarger had nine points and nine rebounds as the Terrapins had a 40-32 rebounding advantage. Smikle was 10 of 10 from the foul line, where Maryland was 12 of 14 in the fourth quarter and 20 of 24 for the game while Syracuse finished 9 of 10.

Georgia Woolley led the Orange with 17 points. Kyra Wood had 16 with 11 rebounds, Sophie Burrows scored 13 and Dominique Camp added 10.

Smikle's 3 put Maryland up 42-31 and halftime. Syracuse got within six midway through the third quarter but trailed 61-52 heading into the fourth. A Woolley layup cut the deficit to 70-66 with just less than four minutes to go but got no closer.