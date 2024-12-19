SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 8 Maryland stays undefeated with 107-57 rout of William & Mary, Smikle tops 1,000 career points

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kaylene Smikle scored 14 of her 21 points in the first half, surpassing 1,000 for her career as No. 8 Maryland rolled past William & Mary 107-57 on Thursday.

The 11 a.m. start time was part of Maryland's Field Trip Day, which included free admission for schoolchildren, teachers and chaperones. That made for a loud, high-pitched environment, and the Terrapins (11-0) gave the youngsters plenty to cheer about.

William & Mary (3-8) was led by Bella Nascimento, who scored 16 points.

Smikle reached the 1,000-point mark in the second quarter with a 3-pointer that gave Maryland a 44-21 lead. She played two seasons at Rutgers before transferring to Maryland.

The Terps finished the game with a 20-1 run.

Takeaways

William & Mary: The Tribe came into the game shooting just 24% from 3-point range and was a bit worse than that Thursday, going 7 for 30 (23.3%).

Maryland: This was part of a 21-day stretch in which the Terps have only one game. They didn't look too rusty, taking an early 16-7 lead and thwarting William & Mary's best bid to make a game of it in the second quarter.

Key moment

Maryland led 23-19 before going on a 21-2 run in the second that turned the game into a rout. Smikle scored seven points during that stretch.

Key stats

Maryland had 26 offensive rebounds to William & Mary's eight, and the Terps had a 50-6 advantage in free-throws attempted.

Up next

Maryland returns to Big Ten play with a game on Dec. 29 against No. 15 Michigan State, which also is unbeaten. William & Mary doesn't play again until a home game against Hampton on Jan. 3.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME