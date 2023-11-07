SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

McCollum scores 19 in Oklahoma debut, Sooners beat Central Michigan 89-59

By The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. — Javian McCollum knocked down three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 19 points in his Oklahoma debut and returning starter Otega Oweh added 18 to lead the Sooners to an 89-59 win over Central Michigan on Monday night.

McCollum, who last played at Siena, is one of six transfers to join a half-dozen returners on the Oklahoma roster.

The Sooners took control early and rolled to a 40-21 lead at intermission and Oweh dunked to open the second half pushed the lead to 21 points. Oweh dunked, hit 1-of-2 free throws and knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:43 left in the game gave the Sooners a 74-51 lead.

Oklahoma hit 28 of 50 from the field (56%) and knocked down 24 of 30 from the line (80%). John Hugley IV added 10 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench,

Anthony Pritchard and Cayden Vasko scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Central Michigan.

