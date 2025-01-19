PJ Haggerty scores 18, No. 18 Memphis gets back on track with 77-68 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Haggerty scored 18 points, Tyrese Hunter added 15 points and No. 18 Memphis used a strong first half to set the tone in a 77-68 win over Charlotte on Sunday.

Dain Dainja added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (14-4, 4-1 American Athletic Conference), which bounced back from a loss to unranked Temple 88-81 on Thursday night. Haggerty, who had 21 points in the loss to the Owls, finished 7 of 14 from the field.

Jaehshon Thomas had 18 points to lead Charlotte (7-12, 0-6), which has lost seven straight.

Memphis shot 58% in the first half and ran out to a 41-25 lead at the break behind a 20-3 run. The Tigers got hot from deep early, making 7 of 14 3-pointers to start the game.

The 49ers would show some fight, cutting the Memphis lead to 10 early in the second half after Thomas knocked down back-to-back 3s, forcing a Tigers timeout. But Memphis would push the lead to 20 getting four points from Dainja during a 10-0 run.

Takeaways

Memphis: It's unclear if the win will help the Tigers remain in the AP Top 25 following the loss to Temple, but it was a good bounce back win as Memphis pursues a regular season conference title. They have a balanced team and share the ball well but the schedule will only get tougher moving forward.

Charlotte: The 49ers have struggled in their second season under coach Aaron Fearne and are still looking for their first conference win. A lack of height is an issue for Charlotte.

Charlotte guard Ben Bradford (3) passes the ball against Memphis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Scott Kinser

Key moment

Charlotte offered one last push to cut the lead to nine with 1:05 left, but Dainja’s dunk off an missed shot sealed the win.

Key stat

Memphis outrebounded Charlotte 42-28.

Up next

Memphis hosts Wichita State on Thursday night. Charlotte hosts Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night.