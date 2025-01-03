Hunter and Haggerty lead No. 21 Memphis to 90-62 win at Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points and PJ Haggerty added 19 as No. 21 Memphis beat Florida Atlantic 90-62 on Thursday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Dain Dainja had 16 points for the Tigers (11-3), who have won four of five. Colby Rogers scored 11 points and Moussa Cisse finished with 11 rebounds and two blocks.

The Tigers never trailed after opening the game on a 14-2 spurt. Consecutive 3-pointers from Hunter and Haggerty keyed the early surge.

Rogers’ 3-pointer with 4:59 remaining gave Memphis its largest lead at 79-51. That was matched on Cisse’s dunk with 18 seconds left for the final margin.

Kaleb Glenn led the Owls (7-7) with 12 points and Baba Miller added 10.

Takeaways

Memphis: The Tigers are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the third time this season. In week five, they were No. 16 before a double-digit home loss to Arkansas State dropped them from the rankings. In week seven, the Tigers were No. 21 but again fell out after their 13-point home loss to Mississippi State.

Florida Atlantic: Tre Carroll, who averaged 22 points in his previous four games, was limited to nine. He shot 3 of 10 from the field.

Memphis head coach Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Atlantic, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Boca Raton, Fla. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

Key moment

The Owls reduced their deficit to 34-28 on Carroll’s jumper with 4:58 remaining in the first half before layups by Haggerty and Rogers restored a double-digit advantage for Memphis.

Key stat

The Tigers overcame 19 turnovers, one short of a season high, by shooting 10 of 18 on 3-pointers. Hunter was 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Up next

Memphis will host North Texas on Sunday, while FAU visits East Carolina the same day.