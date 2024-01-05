Jahvon Quinerly's late 3 gives No. 15 Memphis 78-75 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Jahvon Quinerly made a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left, and No. 15 Memphis survived a late flurry from Tulsa's Cobe Williams to beat the Golden Hurricane 78-75 on Thursday night.

David Jones scored 17 points for Memphis, which led 75-70 in the final minute before Williams scored five points in a three-second span. After Quinerly's 3, Williams' 3-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed out.

Memphis (11-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) squandered a 14-point halftime lead and overcame a frustration foul by Quinerly.

After Williams made a layup to cut the deficit to 75-72, Quinerly pushed PJ Haggerty to the ground before the ball was inbounded. Williams then hit a corner 3 to tie the score with 33.4 seconds left.

Memphis worked the clock before Quinerly drained his 3 from the left wing. He finished with 11 points.

Haggerty scored 27 points for Tulsa (9-4, 0-1), which had a nine-game home winning streak snapped. Carlous Williams added 16 and Cobe Williams finished with 10.

Memphis guard Caleb Mills slipped on a drive with 2:19 to play in the first half and appeared to injure his left knee. He had to be helped from the court. Mills is the Tigers' fourth-leading scorer at 8.5 points per game.

Memphis guard Jaykwon Walton (10) lays it in against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Tulsa, Okla. Credit: AP/Joey Johnson

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.